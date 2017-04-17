Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs

Friends of Focus on the Family is a special group of partners who support us monthly to help families thrive - including yours! Not only are you helping to strengthen and support marriages and families, but you'll love our new members-only benefits: If you select a free gift with your recurring donation, your gift should ship between 1-2 business days and your donation will be debited to your account at that time. Future donations will occur on that date every month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Family.org.