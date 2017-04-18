Gazette wins 54 awards in annual state media contests | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
The Gazette won 54 awards over the weekend from the Colorado Press Association and the Colorado Associated Press, including the CPA's "Best of Show" award for photographer Mark Reis and the AP's public service award for reporters Tom Roeder and Jakob Rodgers. Roeder and Rodgers also won first-place awards in environmental writing from the CPA and AP for "Troubled Waters," a series of investigative articles about how the Air Force knew for years it was contaminating groundwater in south Colorado Springs.
