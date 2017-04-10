French flying team set to roar over Air Force Academy Wednesday | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
The Patrouille de France flying team is shown in close formation over the mountains of Iceland earlier this year in this French Air Force photo. A French air force flying team will roar over the Air Force Academy Wednesday to celebrates the nations' bonds built in the sky during World War I. Patrouille de France, that nation's equivalent of the Air Force Thunderbirds, will arrive over the academy at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for a brief airshow.
