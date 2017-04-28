Former soldier gets 62 years in priso...

Former soldier gets 62 years in prison for 2016 Colorado Springs slaying with marijuana nexus

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Daniel Allen Newell, 25, pleaded guilty in January to to second-degree murder and first-degree burglary in El Paso County court A former soldier has been sentenced to 62 years in prison in connection with the April 2016 fatal stabbing of a man in Colorado Springs that happened during an attempted marijuana theft. Daniel Allen Newell, 25, pleaded guilty in January to to second-degree murder and first-degree burglary in El Paso County court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Thu Nicole Jay 87
News Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14) Apr 25 NEW resident 2
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) Apr 25 Samantha Blackwood 24
Adderall (Aug '12) Apr 13 Jess 8
Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m... Apr 13 Mimi Crist 2
Best HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditi... Apr 12 raerae1515 1
Looking for a friend Apr 11 CountryRoads 1
See all Colorado Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Springs Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for El Paso County was issued at April 28 at 8:01PM MDT

Colorado Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colorado Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Colorado Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,635,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC