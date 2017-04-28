Former soldier gets 62 years in prison for 2016 Colorado Springs slaying with marijuana nexus

Daniel Allen Newell, 25, pleaded guilty in January to to second-degree murder and first-degree burglary in El Paso County court A former soldier has been sentenced to 62 years in prison in connection with the April 2016 fatal stabbing of a man in Colorado Springs that happened during an attempted marijuana theft. Daniel Allen Newell, 25, pleaded guilty in January to to second-degree murder and first-degree burglary in El Paso County court.

