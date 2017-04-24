A light "haze" caused by faulty HVAC system disrupted operations at a medical office building near Memorial North Hospital on Monday afternoon, prompting some patients and employees to evacuate after the fire alarm sounded, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. A light "haze" caused by faulty HVAC system disrupted operations at a medical office building near Memorial North Hospital on Monday afternoon, prompting some patients and employees to evacuate after the fire alarm sounded, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

