Ex-Fort Carson soldier's attorneys fight to keep his murder trials separate
The question of whether a double-murder suspect will face one death penalty trial or two could come down to a hammer found at a crime scene. Prosecutors on Tuesday asked a judge to reconsider a previous order granting Glen Law Galloway separate trials in the May 2016 killings of Marcus Anderson and Janice Nam, saying that recent forensic testing should change his mind.
