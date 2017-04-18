El Paso County looking for bids to get into the drone age | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office was among the first law enforcement agencies in the country to begin using drones. Since 2008, the agency has used the aircraft more than 100 times for crime scene photography, firefighting and search and rescue missions.
