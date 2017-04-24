Denver Police: Teen who jumped into a...

Denver Police: Teen who jumped into a fish tank at Bass Pro Shops in could face charges

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

An exterior view of the new Bass Pro Shop near North Gate Boulevard in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Thursday, November 7, 2013. A juvenile who jumped into a fish tank at a Bass Pro Shops at the Shops at Northfield Stapleton on Saturday, injuring his head, may face charges if his actions damaged the tank or hurt the fish, Denver police said Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Apr 27 Nicole Jay 87
News Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14) Apr 25 NEW resident 2
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) Apr 25 Samantha Blackwood 24
Adderall (Aug '12) Apr 13 Jess 8
Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m... Apr 13 Mimi Crist 2
Best HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditi... Apr 12 raerae1515 1
Looking for a friend Apr 11 CountryRoads 1
See all Colorado Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Springs Forum Now

Colorado Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colorado Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Colorado Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,115 • Total comments across all topics: 280,697,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC