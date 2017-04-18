Volunteer rescuer Jesse Rochette searches the Fountain Creek flood waters for anyone trapped or stranded as another flash flood washes off the Waldo Canyon burn scar Friday, August 9, 2013. The threat of flash floods sweeping through the Waldo Canyon burn scar persists, nearly five years after the 18,247-acre blaze destroyed at least 346 homes and killed two people.

