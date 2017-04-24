Culver's restaurant in Falcon raising money for teen killed by suspected drunk driver | Colorado ...
Michael Finley, a Falcon High School senior, killed April 14, 2017, when a suspected drunken driver turned in front of him. Culver's in Falcon is raising money to help the family of Michael Finley, the Falcon High School senior killed April 14 when his car was hit by a suspected drunk driver on Woodmen Road.
