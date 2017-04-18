Court testimony: Fatal Colorado Springs shooting sprung from drug deal gone south
A 10-day feud over an illegal pot deal reached a deadly climax, according to court testimony, when a Stetson Hills man fatally shot a would-be intruder from a second-floor bedroom after the man showed up in his driveway with a pistol. The alleged shooter William Prine, 23, and his roommate, Matthew Houston, 27, each face first-degree murder charges in the shooting in which Manuel L. Vigil was killed and a second man, Tharen Hopke, was left partially paralyzed.
