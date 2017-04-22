Counselors a source of solace when tragedy hits Colorado Springs-area schools
"School campuses are really big families, and you see the losses taking a toll," said Kim Boyd, lead school psychologist for Falcon School District 49. Five staff members have died in D-49 in the past year, three in rapid-fire succession this semester. A middle school teacher was killed in a skiing accident in March, the head of transportation was the victim of an unsolved homicide in February, and a bicycling accident last weekend claimed the life of a top administrator.
