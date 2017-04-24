Colorado Springs weather: Rainy Tuesday could give way to weekend snow
"Tuesday starts out dry with showers developing during the afternoon before giving way to some organized rainfall overnight," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "Rain could change over to snow in Teller County and Monument Hill overnight into Wednesday.
