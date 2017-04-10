Colorado Springs silences Nashville
The battery combination of Brent Suter and Tyler Heineman powered Colorado Springs to its third straight win, 6-1 over the Nashville Sounds in front of 11,097 fans Saturday night at First Tennessee Park. Suter earned the victory by going five scoreless innings, scattering four hits and striking out three batters in his first Sky Sox outing of 2017.
