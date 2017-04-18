Colorado Springs police academy graduates reinforcing thinned ranks
The 36 police officers from the 66th police class at the Colorado Springs Police Department Training Academy take their oaths of office Friday, April 14, 2017, during the graduation ceremony at the Village Seven Presbyterian Church. The 36 Colorado Springs police officers who graduated Friday from the academy are welcome reinforcements for a thin blue line.
