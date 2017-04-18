Colorado Springs man sentenced to 27 years in prison for producing child pornography
A 41-year-old Colorado Springs man who produced and transported child pornography was sentenced to 27 years in prison this week, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office in Colorado. In online chats, Richard Hennis's co-defendant, Brandi Leonard, told him she had sexually abused an infant, according to the District Attorney's Office.
