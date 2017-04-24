Colorado Springs education guide
CIVA High School is a college preparatory public charter school with a unique arts emphasis and international program. CIVA's small class sizes and supportive and safe atmosphere provide a one-of-a-kind experience where teachers know students by name, and where students respect and care for one another.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Tue
|NEW resident
|2
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Samantha Blackwood
|24
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Jess
|8
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Apr 13
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Best HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditi...
|Apr 12
|raerae1515
|1
|Looking for a friend
|Apr 11
|CountryRoads
|1
|Officer arrested on sex charges (Apr '06)
|Mar 31
|Roy martinez
|36
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC