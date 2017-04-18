Colorado Springs culinary schools offer kids cooking camps and classes
If there's one thing I've learned from judging junior chef competitions, it's that kids are crazy about cooking. And with summer right around the corner, some forward-thinking local culinary businesses have an idea for how those kids could be spending their time: in cooking camps.
