Colorado Springs cops justified in shooting, wounding armed fugitive, DA rules
Two Colorado Springs police officers were justified in using deadly force when they shot and wounded a fugitive ex-con near an Arby's restaurant in January, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office ruled Wednesday. Shawn Michael Oliver, 39, allegedly fired at officers Anthony D'Agostino and Christopher Dryman after they attempted to convince him to put his gun down, according to the District Attorney's Office.
