Colorado Springs City Council: Let's take a closer look at campaign finance

In this week's Independent , we report some of the thoughts members of Colorado Springs City Council have on reforming campaign finance rules in light of what many call a nasty city election on April 4. As examples, check out this story about an anti-Richard Skorman ad , and another one mounted by a candidate against incumbent Jill Gaebler . Despite the ads, Skorman and Gaebler won.

