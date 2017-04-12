Colorado Springs City Council: Let's take a closer look at campaign finance
In this week's Independent , we report some of the thoughts members of Colorado Springs City Council have on reforming campaign finance rules in light of what many call a nasty city election on April 4. As examples, check out this story about an anti-Richard Skorman ad , and another one mounted by a candidate against incumbent Jill Gaebler . Despite the ads, Skorman and Gaebler won.
