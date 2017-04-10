Colorado Springs autism center turning a corner after run of bad luck | Colorado Springs Gazette,...
Emily Sutherland and therapist Kristi Vigil do fun exercises in the sensory room at the Alpine Autism Center on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The center will have their 10th annual 5K walk fundraiser on April 29th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Jess
|8
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Apr 13
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Best HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditi...
|Apr 12
|raerae1515
|1
|Looking for a friend
|Apr 11
|CountryRoads
|1
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Apr 7
|Nancy Blackwood A...
|22
|Officer arrested on sex charges (Apr '06)
|Mar 31
|Roy martinez
|36
|Nicholas Brooks
|Mar 26
|Abb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC