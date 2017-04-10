Brother: Man found shot to death outside Colorado Springs home involved in 'altercation' at club
Alton Kelly, 25, was gunned down early Wednesday outside his family home at 836A1 2 E. Vermijo Ave., King said. Neither Colorado Springs police nor the El Paso County Coroner have released the identity of the man whose body was found off an unnamed alley in the 800 block of Vermijo Avenue.
