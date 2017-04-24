ATF offers $10,000 for information on guns taken in Colorado Springs store burglary
Law enforcement agencies are worried that 22 firearms stolen from a Colorado Springs gun store last week are destined for crime. In the early morning hours on April 18, four or five culprits busted into Springs Armory on Waynoka Road and took 22 handguns and rifles, all in under five minutes, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Thu
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Apr 25
|Samantha Blackwood
|24
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Jess
|8
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Apr 13
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Best HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditi...
|Apr 12
|raerae1515
|1
|Looking for a friend
|Apr 11
|CountryRoads
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC