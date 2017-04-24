ATF offers $10,000 for information on guns taken in Colorado Springs store burglary

Law enforcement agencies are worried that 22 firearms stolen from a Colorado Springs gun store last week are destined for crime. In the early morning hours on April 18, four or five culprits busted into Springs Armory on Waynoka Road and took 22 handguns and rifles, all in under five minutes, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

