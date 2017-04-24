Another record high for Colorado Spri...

Another record high for Colorado Springs apartment rents

Colorado Springs apartment rents skyrocketed to another record high in the first quarter and there's no end in sight - a scenario that puts a spotlight on the community's need for more affordable housing, some experts say. Young people who don't want to be tied to mortgages and retirees who prefer maintenance-free living are helping to drive the demand for apartment living.

