What's been described as a charitable act by some and favoritism by others has led to an unexpected reassignment and subsequent abrupt retirement of the choral director at Air Academy High School. Paula Baack, who declined to comment, said in an email she sent to parents and students Tuesday that she had been reassigned, after "being accused of misappropriating money due to my trying to help a student in need through collecting change in class."
