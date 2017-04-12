Afghan officials: Suicide bomber strikes in Kabul, killing 5

The Gazette is Colorado Springs's most trusted source for breaking news, sports, weather, obituaries, politics, business, art, entertainment, blogs, video, photos. What to watch on TV for the week of April 9-15: New episodes of MST3K, the return of Doctor Who and much more Security forces stand by after a suicide bomber detonated his payload near government offices in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.