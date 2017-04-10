Accounts safeguarded for clients of Colorado Springs financial adviser facing stalking charge
A Colorado Springs financial adviser is facing charges after he allegedly stalked and later attacked a teenage girl, but his clients need not fret about the fate of their investment funds, the state's securities commissioner said on Wednesday. David A. Wismer III, owner of Wismer Wealth Management Group, was arrested Saturday and released from jail later that day after posting a $500,000 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Thu
|Jess
|8
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Thu
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Best HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditi...
|Apr 12
|raerae1515
|1
|Looking for a friend
|Apr 11
|CountryRoads
|1
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Apr 7
|Nancy Blackwood A...
|22
|Officer arrested on sex charges (Apr '06)
|Mar 31
|Roy martinez
|36
|Nicholas Brooks
|Mar 26
|Abb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC