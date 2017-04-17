A month away from his Falcon High School graduation, teen is killed in suspected drunk-driving crash
A month before he was set to graduate from Falcon High School in El Paso County, an 18-year-old man was killed late Friday in a suspected drunken-driving crash east of Colorado Springs. Michael Finley was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck at East Woodmen Road and Golden Sage Road in the Peyton area.
