18-year-old killed in crash with suspected drunk driver identified

An 18-year-old man who died Friday night in a crash near Falcon when a suspected drunk driver turned in front of him has been identified as Colorado Springs resident Michael Finley, according to Colorado State Patrol. The driver of the second vehicle involved, 52-year-old Michael Fay, is facing charges including driving under the influence and vehicular homicide, said Trooper Alisha Danko, a State Patrol spokeswoman.

