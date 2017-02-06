Vandalism of Peyton home with racial slurs, feces is being investigated as a hate crime | Colorad...
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, which took over the case, is looking for the people responsible for smearing dog feces across a couple's garage, peppering the home with about 40 eggs and posting about 50 hate messages and racial slurs. No suspects have yet been identified, FBI Detective Greg Young said Monday.
