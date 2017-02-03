US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide | Colorado Springs Gazette, News

Washington state Solicitor General Noah Purcell, center, talks to reporters as Attorney General Bob Ferguson, third from right, looks on, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, following a hearing in federal court in Seattle. A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States after Washington state and Minnesota urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.