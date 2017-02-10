Two Dakota Access Pipeline protesters arrested in Colorado Springs
Two people protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline out a Wells Fargo bank in downtown Colorado Springs were arrested Friday. About 30 protesters were standing near the Wells Fargo bank at 90 S. Cascade Ave. with signs and banners, police said.
