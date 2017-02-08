Trial for man accused of murder durin...

Trial for man accused of murder during botched pot burglary begins Thursday

3 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

An El Paso County jury this morning will begin hearing testimony at the trial of a man accused of breaking into a Colorado Springs home in search of pot only to participate in a fatal attack on a man who had been sleeping there. Michael Anthony Durante, 28, faces life in prison without parole if convicted of first-degree murder and other crimes in the April death of Kyle Sullivan.

