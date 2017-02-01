Feda Elwazeir, who is Muslim, demonstrates how to wrap a hijab on Gabrielle Pfund Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, during a gathering at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in downtown Colorado Springs to celebrate World Hijab Day and show support for the local Muslim community. She answered one of them - How do you put it on? - by bringing another woman on stage for a demonstration Wednesday night at Colorado Springs' All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.