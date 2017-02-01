Slick conditions causing delays on some El Paso County roads | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
Following a number of crashes across the city, Colorado Springs police have joined Fountain police and Colorado State Patrol in going on accident alert. Crashes not involving impairment or injury can be reported at a later time.
