Skorman resigns from Colorado Springs anti-land swap group to pursue council seat

Colorado Springs businessman and former Colorado Springs City Council member Richard Skorman looks over the meadow and views of Strawberry Fields from a high vantage point on Tuesday, March 29, 2016. Richard Skorman resigned his post Tuesday as the president of Save Cheyenne, a nonprofit that challenged the City of Colorado Springs during debates over a land swap that turned over a 189-acre swath of land to The Broadmoor.

