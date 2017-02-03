Ruling on evidence found on Colorado Springs rape suspect's computer...
Attorneys for a former Peterson Air Force Base security policeman suspected of raping several Front Range prostitutes at gunpoint want a judge to toss out videos he allegedly took of the assaults, arguing that police went too far in searching his computers. If approved, their request could gut the case against Desmond Alvis Martin, who is charged with three rapes in Colorado Springs and one in Aurora, and suspected of two more possible rapes for which he hasn't been charged.
