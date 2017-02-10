Residents of homeless camp under MLK Bypass told to leave
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. More than 40 homeless people living in a tent city under the MLK bypass, will have to find somewhere else to go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|20 min
|Chris
|6
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Feb 6
|Bigrock
|20
|Dogs helping injured soldiers under gova t program (Jun '09)
|Jan 30
|Jeremy
|15
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC