Republican DA Brauchler nudges Democrat Bennet to support Gorsuch | Colorado Springs Gazette, News

The Republican who chose not to run for U.S. Senate from Colorado is guessing what the Democrat who won the seat, incumbent Michael Bennet, might do to help or hurt the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch of Denver. George Brauchler, the south metro Denver district attorney who opted not to run for Senate last year, thinks Bennet will get on the Gorsuch bandwagon, possibly in the name of Colorado pride.

