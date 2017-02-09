Record-high temperatures, fire danger, expected in Colorado Springs Friday
The record-high temperature for Feb. 10 is 70 degrees, and the National Weather Service in Pueblo is predicting a high of 73 degrees. A red flag warning is in place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, when 10-20 mph winds are expected in the afternoon along with gusts of up to 30 mph, according to the weather service.
