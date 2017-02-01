Pueblo police: Man arrested in three Colorado Springs killings took woman hostage in armed robbery
A man accused of killing three people and seriously wounding a fourth in Colorado Springs late last year is suspected of holding a customer at gunpoint while robbing a Pueblo convenience store. About seven hours after allegedly shooting to death Jacqueline Cline, 33, and Victoria Loftis, 23, Richard Allon Spanks took a woman hostage and demanded money from the clerk, according to arrest documents filed with the Pueblo County court.
