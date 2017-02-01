Nigerian-born hip hop artist Daye Jack will perform in Colorado Springs
With K.Flay and Paper Route, 7 p.m. Tuesday, The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10.39-$18; 227-7625, black sheeprocks.com, ticketfly.com In 2014 the Nigerian-born Jack was busy studying computer science at New York University and making tunes on the side. After he uploaded his first mixtape "Hello World" to SoundCloud, an online audio distribution platform, he thought probably only his friends would take a listen.
