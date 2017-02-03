New apartments planned near busy Powers Boulevard on Colorado Springs' east side

An Arizona businessman plans to build a 200-unit apartment complex adjacent to the Springs Ranch Golf Course on Colorado Springs' east side, another sign that the area's red-hot multi-family market remains attractive to developers and investors. ESH Development of Tucson envisions 10, three-story buildings on 9.4 acres northeast of Tutt Boulevard and South Carefree Circle, according to plans that company representatives have submitted to the city's Land Use Review Division.

