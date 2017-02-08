"It's all good news" for Colorado Springs cybersecurity industry

The growth of the cybersecurity industry in Colorado Springs was in the spotlight Wednesday at the Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium as generals and Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper touted the burgeoning field in the Pikes Peak region. The Air Force announced its Cyberworx center at the Air Force Academy is now operational, channeling the talents of 4,000 cadets, leading professors and the state's cyber businesses into computer security solutions for the Pentagon.

