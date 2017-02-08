"It's all good news" for Colorado Springs cybersecurity industry
The growth of the cybersecurity industry in Colorado Springs was in the spotlight Wednesday at the Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium as generals and Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper touted the burgeoning field in the Pikes Peak region. The Air Force announced its Cyberworx center at the Air Force Academy is now operational, channeling the talents of 4,000 cadets, leading professors and the state's cyber businesses into computer security solutions for the Pentagon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Feb 6
|Bigrock
|20
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Feb 4
|Fungail
|5
|Dogs helping injured soldiers under gova t program (Jun '09)
|Jan 30
|Jeremy
|15
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC