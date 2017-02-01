Health care leads Colorado Springs' hot job market | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
The Colorado Springs job market in December was the tightest in nearly 16 years with an unemployment rate of just 3.3 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. That's the area's lowest jobless rate since March 2001 and has made filling openings a big challenge for many employers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Someonewhocares
|17
|Dogs helping injured soldiers under gova t program (Jun '09)
|Mon
|Jeremy
|15
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC