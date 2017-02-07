Gardner says narrowly-confirmed DeVos will battle for public schools | Colorado Springs Gazette, ...
Republican Colorado U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner on Tuesday quickly explained his vote to confirm Betsy DeVos as secretary of the Department of Education, claiming she will "fight for public schools." "As a product of public schools myself, and a father with one child - soon to be three - in the public school system, I believe it is important to have someone leading the Department of Education who will fight for public schools," Gardner said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Mon
|Bigrock
|20
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Feb 4
|Fungail
|5
|Dogs helping injured soldiers under gova t program (Jun '09)
|Jan 30
|Jeremy
|15
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC