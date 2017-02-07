Republican Colorado U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner on Tuesday quickly explained his vote to confirm Betsy DeVos as secretary of the Department of Education, claiming she will "fight for public schools." "As a product of public schools myself, and a father with one child - soon to be three - in the public school system, I believe it is important to have someone leading the Department of Education who will fight for public schools," Gardner said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.