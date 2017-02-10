Fountain police arrest one suspect, search for another, after Wednesday night gunfire
One person has been arrested in a shooting at a Fountain strip mall parking lot this week, but a second suspect is still on the lam, police said Friday. Anthony Malcolm Brownlee, 19, was taken into custody without incident on Friday with the help of Colorado Springs police, according to a Friday news release from Fountain police.
