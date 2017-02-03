Downtown flower pots focus of new Col...

Downtown flower pots focus of new Colorado Springs exhibit

15 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Starting Friday, the Downtown Partnership will fill a dozen of the 3-foot planters between Boulder and Kiowa streets with playful, vibrant and abstract sculptures from artists in the Pikes Peak region. "ArtSpot" will remain on display until spring planting begins, at which time the sculptures with bases designed to accommodate greenery will stay put and the rest will be stored away until next winter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Colorado Springs, CO

