Daily NewsPueblo County commissioners to intervene in Colorado Springs stormwater case

During a meeting this morning, Feb. 8, the Pueblo County Commissioners filed a motion to intervene in the federal lawsuit against the city of Colorado Springs. According a statement from the board, "The Commissioners took this action because citizens of Pueblo County are perhaps the most directly affected by Colorado Springs Clean Water Act permit violations and the Board of Pueblo County Commissioners believe the County must have a voice in this case."

