Waylon Smith, 40, returns to his camper Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, after soaking in one of the "Hippie Dips" or free hot springs along the San Juan River in Pagosa Springs, Colo. Smith, who was born in England and raised in California, moved to Pagosa Springs about a year ago to live close to the springs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.